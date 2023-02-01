Wagga needs to rethink how it deals with natural disasters and look at developing large evacuation centres as the city's population grows, according to the local SES.
On Monday Wagga council voted to write to the NSW government requesting that a government agency be assigned the role of making arrangements for large-scale sheltering facilities in the event of a natural disaster or emergency in the Wagga region.
The council will also write to the National Emergency Management Agency requesting its support for the proposed initiative.
The idea came at the behest of the local SES and the Floodplain Risk Management Advisory Committee.
SES Deputy Zone Commander Barry Griffiths said as Wagga's population continues to grow, approaches to the way we deal with natural disasters must evolve.
"Wagga has a fairly intensive growth plan ahead of it and one of the things we saw in the strategic plan, there was no evidence of providing an emergency facility or ensuring that there's emergency facilities there," he said.
"It's essentially a best practice conversation about what can we do to make sure that we do have the resources in town to look after the community if we were to have a major flooding event."
And on the back of three consecutive La Nina events and other disasters across the state, Mr Griffiths said lessons have been learned and Wagga must future-proof itself against the ever increasing threat of disaster.
"From my experience as an incident controller it is a bit too common that we make these changes after the fact," he said.
"We're just using a bit of the lessons learned over the last 18 months to, from our duty of care, raise that with council and say 'that's what we've seen and noticed and this is what we can look at in the future'."
Mr Griffiths said these conversations are not a slight on current disaster readiness, rather a want to improve in the future.
Current evacuation centres, such as the showgrounds are not fit for purpose and can be "clunky" for emergency services to work with, Mr Griffiths said, and it can be costly to set up and break down.
While the Equex and the shooting range and convention centre lie outside of the flood levee, restricting predominant evacuation sites to the showgrounds and some schools.
Mr Griffiths said the facility is unlikely to be only used in disaster events, rather a facility with multiple uses.
"It's about how can we do things better next time and make the community feel more secure," he said.
"If we're going to increase the population to 100,000, getting these facilities is achievable over time, but it's too late when you need these facilities if you haven't had the conversation and you haven't put those plans in place."
Wagga City Council director of strategy and projects Phil McMurray said the details of such a facility would need to be worked out, but in the event of a large-scale evacuation of North Wagga and the CBD, it would need or cater for "tens of thousands" of people.
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
