Wagga trainer Jack Strutt will be hoping that Stagger Out Lee can keep up her recent good form with her competing in the Garrard's Gold Cup final at Albion Park on Thursday night.
Stagger Out Lee rose to prominence after taking out the $105,000 Bold Trease Final in Melbourne late last year in a terrific last to first run.
Although she hasn't won since taking out the group one race, she has placed in eight of her nine runs since including in the Newcastle Cup final and is in some serious form.
"She is going alright," Strutt said.
"She has been going real well without winning and is going as well as what she was when she won the Bold Trease."
One of Stagger Out Lee's main opponents in the $100,000 final will be the Jeffrey Britton-trained Mepunga Ruby who beat home the bitch in the heat last week.
Although finishing behind Mepunga Ruby last week, Strutt was confident Stagger Out Lee could come home strong and run her down with her jumping out of box two.
"She has beaten her before and run her down before," he said.
"She should improve off her heat run and she is going well, so I can't see why she can't beat her."
Mepunga Ruby is the favourite heading into the race while the Warren Nicholls-trained Days of Thunder jumping out of box one is another one of the dogs that will be in contention.
