The Daily Advertiser

Country Championships credentials put to the test

By Graeme White
February 1 2023 - 4:00pm
Albury trainer Mitch Beer has two chances in the Country Championships preview at Albury on Thursday including Hardware Lane.

Favourite Hardware Lane is ready to prove his credentials for the SDRA Newhaven Park Country Championships Qualifier when he starts in the preview at Albury on Thursday.

