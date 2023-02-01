A new medical study in taking place in the Hilltops Shire is hoping to make the Japanese Encephalitis vaccine more accessible to those at risk.
Researchers have opened a clinic in Young to find out if a different way of administering one of the two approved JE vaccines is as effective.
National Centre for Immunisation Research and Surveillance specialist Dr Emma Goeman said by injecting the Imojev vaccine in a different part of the skin they could lower the dose needed, increasing the amount of people who could receive the vaccine.
"At the moment it's given by what we call the subcutaneous route, which means under the skin," she said.
"What we'd like to know from this study is if we give a smaller dose into the layers of the skin call the intradermal, whether it is as effective in producing a response from the body and protecting against the virus."
IN OTHER NEWS:
If successful, Dr Goeman said they could vaccine as many as 50,000 people with 10,000 doses of Imojev.
"We're looking for 900 healthy, non-pregnant people over the age of five [to participate]," she said.
"It's a completely voluntary study and we can have a detailed chat with people about their health and what the study involves."
The study will take place over the next 12 months, with a two hour consultation and blood test prior to receiving a vaccine, and a follow up blood test a week after.
Blood tests are also required at 28 days, six months, and 12 months after the vaccine, with participants compensated with a $25 Woolworths voucher for each visit.
The study comes as NSW Health drops the requirements for people who live in high risk local government areas to be working outside for more than four hours per day to be eligible for a vaccine.
Young GP Dr Tom Douch said because the vaccines for JE are not manufactured in Australia, the results of the study would impact the response to a more serious outbreak.
"The concern is more about how widespread Japanese Encephalitis might be, and might effect effect people," he said.
"Hilltops is a bit on the cusp [of the risk areas]. The real benefit will be if we can get those 900 people, because not only will they be vaccinated, but will help us to understand the effectiveness of each [administration] route."
The clinic has been set up at Young Town Hall at 188 Booroowa Street. It's open 9.30am to 5pm Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, 12pm to 7pm Wednesday, and 9am to 12 Friday.
The study is open to anyone aged over five who lives or works in the Hilltops Local Government Area, has not been vaccinated against JE and is not pregnant.
To book, call 1800 955 566 or visit https://vaccination.slhd.nsw.gov.au/vc
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.