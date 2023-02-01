It wasn't just the hospital's reputation for training that brought new medical interns Juliet Chan and Anismis Bakini to Wagga, but also their passion for rural health.
The pair are among 28 junior medical officers (JMOs) to begin their careers at Wagga after finishing their study, part of a statewide cohort of 1100.
Originally from Cowra, Dr Bakini completed his clinical placement in Wagga and decided to stay to complete his JMO rotation.
"I'm more living rurally orientated, regardless of where I train and I'll always come back to the bush," he said.
"We get it pretty good here."
IN OTHER NEWS:
For Sydney's Dr Chan, she became inspired to work in rural areas during her studies at the Newcastle University. Several of her placements were in places like Armidale and Maitland.
"I think there's a lot talked about what's difficult in the bush but there's not a lot of talk about how it can be so much more beneficial," she said.
"I'm really interested in the generalist training program - I've got a rotation at Cootamundra later in the year where I'll be able to experience what it's like to be a rural GP."
A similar model to the Murrumbidgee rural generalist pathway was adopted in Tasmania last week, prompting NSW Regional Health Minister Bronnie Taylor to announce plans for the program to be rolled out across the state.
"We're proposing to rollout a significantly scaled up program, rather than just the two trials proposed by the Commonwealth, with up to 100 rural generalists to be recruited each year across all seven regional local health districts," she said.
"Under our proposal, people in regional NSW will not have to wait years to see these rural generalist doctors working in our hospitals and our communities; every region will be ready to take on the next intake of medical graduates."
While she's not certain of what she will specialise in yet, Dr Chan said general practitioners get a bad rep - from the community and other doctors.
She said the rural generalist program recognised the vastly different skills expected of rural GPs, preparing students for not only their job but their remote location.
"I think being a GP in the city and being a GP in the bush are two very different things," she said.
"You are the community doctor and you have to be able to do everything, because anyone can walk in your door and help is 200km away."
Wagga's group of JMOs will complete a year of supervised training before they head to the city to complete more training.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.