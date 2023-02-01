The Daily Advertiser

'Absolutely perfect' way to top off preparations for Country Championships for Participator

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated February 1 2023 - 5:14pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Participator works past Jack's All Magic to win a key trial in the lead up to the Country Championships at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Wednesday. Picture by Madeline Begley

Participator will head straight to the Country Championships Qualifier after a strong trial performance at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.