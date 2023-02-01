Participator will head straight to the Country Championships Qualifier after a strong trial performance at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Wednesday.
Wagga trainer Tim Donnelly wants to keep the four-year-old fresh heading into the Southern Districts feature at Albury on February 25.
After a win on his hometrack last month, which ended a string of last placed finishes in higher grade, Donnelly was originally looking to have one last race in preparation.
He was initially planning to head to Kembla Grange on Tuesday, which would have allowed for around three weeks between each run, but decided to trial instead.
Donnelly was pleased he did.
"Originally I was going to run him (Tuesday) and thought about it for 24 hours and thought he's so good fresh and all it is is a fill in race that you're travelling five hours there, five hours back and it actually ended up a heavy track so I'm glad I didn't go," Donnelly said.
"I spoke to Danny (Beasley) about it and he said he could have run 1400 the other day, and that was always my concern going to 1400 which he has never run, but I think I've done the right thing."
Participator went on to win his trial by just over a half length.
Well held by Danny Beasley, he finished over the top of Jack's All Magic to score by a half length.
Donnelly couldn't have asked for more.
"It was absolutely perfect," he said.
"It was nice soft ground, the track was good, he jumped well, came back behind them, hit the line strongly.
"Everything was perfect."
Especially after getting the better of a couple of other horses also on the path to Albury.
Jack's All Magic has won three of his last four starts for Kym Davison while Sunrise Ruby, who finished fourth for Mitch Beer, is a Highway winner and ran in last year's Kosciuszko.
"They were handy horses," Donnelly said.
"Prince Of Helena won the Gundagai Cup last year and is a good open handicap horse, Jack's All Magic has won three of his last four and the filly of Mitch Beer's has good form.
"He did what I expected him to do."
Meanwhile Tap 'N' Run was another Country Championships contender to win at trial on a busy morning at Wagga.
After finishing last in a trial at Albury, trainer Ron Stubbs was much happier with the city winner this time around.
However he was certainly asked to do more by Nick Souquet than most others at the trials.
"I was happy with him," Stubbs said.
"We trialled him at Albury three weeks ago and he just didn't pick the bit up at all.
"We thought we would come here and give him a hard hit out."
Tap 'N' Run held off La Sante, who is also heading to the Country Championships by two lengths but the Donna Scott runner was well held by Beasley.
Tap 'N' Run will head to Moonee Valley next Friday.
Stubbs has another of his Country Championships hopefuls Baledon in the SDRA Championships Preview at Albury on Thursday.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
