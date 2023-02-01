Historic galleys, ancient Wiradjuri shovels and relics of Wagga's settlement are just some of the artefacts on display in the "extraordinary" collection at the revamped Museum of the Riverina.
After four years of work and careful curation, the $8.6 million redevelopment of the Botanic Gardens site is nearing completion, with the doors expected to open to the public in autumn.
As well as brand new exhibition space, upgraded storage, an entirely new building and landscaped outdoor areas, the upgrade also includes "renovated and revitalised" collections.
MoR regional museums officer Sam Leah said the exhibitions tell incredible stories from across the Riverina's past.
These include Wiradjuri memories passed through generations, tales on conflict when early colonists arrived and colourful accounts of Wagga during the 1900s.
"We've really focused on a place-based approach to interpretation and story-telling. These are our stories to tell and they're really extraordinary stories about this region," Ms Leah said.
Ms Leah said some of the most exciting items were the historic Aboriginal tools discovered on Ganmain Station, as well as a club owned by Wiradjuri man Jimmy Clements, who protested the opening of the provisional Parliament House in 1927.
Aboriginal elders have played a key role in consultation groups during the redevelopment of the museum and the Wiradjuri exhibition is the very first gallery in the redeveloped museum.
Wagga mayor Dallas Tout said the upgrade to the museum was a "huge undertaking" which has opened up a new chapter for story-telling in Wagga.
"The impact of this investment cannot be underestimated as a catalyst project to propel the MoR forward," Cr Tout said.
"The redevelopment has provided the museum at this site with an additional 602 square metres for exhibitions, collections, care and the ability to hold community workshops."
This sentiment was echoed by NSW Arts Minister Ben Franklin, who said the "transformative project" would shine as an example of the potential of regional museums across the state.
He said the museum would give local historians a permanent location to engage with the region's past and share unique stories.
"This project means the MoR is really beautifully positioned to get more of these extraordinarily inspiring stories out there into the community," Mr Franklin said.
"This museum will massively improve accessibility to local history. This museum will continue to ensure Aboriginal culture and language in Wagga and this whole region are strong, supported and flourishing."
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga.
