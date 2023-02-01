The Daily Advertiser

Griffith has continued it's strong off-season welcoming James Treweeke to the club for the upcoming Riverina League season

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
February 1 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Treweeke is the latest addition to the Swans, with him coming across from AFL Canberra club Ainslie. Picture from Griffith Swans

Griffith has continued it's strong march towards the start of the season welcoming James Treweeke to the Swans.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.