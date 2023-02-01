ON THE PACE: Forever Yin back with Regional Championships in sight

FOREVER Yin didn't have any luck in his first attempt at the Regional Championships but is set for another shot.
After suffering interference, Forever Yin finished second behind Father Bob in the 2021 Riverina Final for Narrandera couple Ellen Bartley and Blake Jones.
He was then fourth in the first state final.
The six-year-old was trained for James Rattray for most of the last season, and managed seven placings from 20 starts.
However after a spell he has returned to the Riverina with the lucrative series his main target.
Rated as a 70, Forever Yin is currently on the limit however Bartley doesn't want to go into the series first up.
"We will probably take him to Menangle and race him as he's not going to get a start here but if he happens to win a race between now and then I don't think anyone is going to be upset," Bartley said.
"We will just have to see what happens."
Forever Yin has been back in work around two months after a spell.
The stable also has Brooklyn Bridge and Be My Girl heading towards the series with the heats to be run at Riverina Paceway on May 5.
****
TWO Riverina drivers, as well as a former one, are among the five nominations for the Kevin Newman Award For Excellent Driving.
Ellen Bartley has been nominated for her winning drive on Tygerphinn at Leeton on December 12 as well as Jeff Pilon for his win with Four Starzzz Lil at Coolamon on April 25.
Grant Forrest has been nominated with his success on Thebestbourbon at Menangle on December 17 with Jed Betts and Michael Formosa also nominated.
The public has until February 12 to cast their vote with those who select the winning drive going into a draw for a VIP TAB experience.
****
BLAKE Micallef headed to Canberra for success on Sunday.
The Young reinsman combined with Carl Eldridge to take out the trot to start the meeting.
The next six runners home were all trained by former Henty horseman Grant Forrest.
****
SHANE Hallcroft has scratched Smash It from the Waratah Series Final at Menangle on Saturday.
The mare was the only Riverina-trained horse to qualify despite there being two heats in the region.
She was beaten by Crime Dont Pay while two more Canberra pacers, Nowherenear Crazy and Six Again, qualified at Junee on Saturday.
However the scratching has seen Wombat trainer Michael Hurst earn a spot with Petes Art Folly.
****
ALBURY will hold a six-race card on Friday.
It is the start of their carnival with the most successful trainer across the meeting and next Friday's to receive $2000.
Temora races on Tuesday.
****
LIKE Riverina Paceway, On The Pace is having a break and won't return until March 9's edition of The Daily Advertiser.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
