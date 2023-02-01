The Daily Advertiser

ON THE PACE: Forever Yin back with Regional Championships in sight

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated February 1 2023 - 6:45pm, first published 6:30pm
Forever Yin has returned to Ellen Bartley and Blake Jones for a second tilt at the Regional Championships.

FOREVER Yin didn't have any luck in his first attempt at the Regional Championships but is set for another shot.

