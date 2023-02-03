Girls, don't leave the joys of soccer to the boys; register today Advertising Feature

Football Wagga is aiming to increase girls participation in the sport by 40 per cent this year, equating to about 80 new players.



Currently there is strong female participation in the juniors so the club's focus is on attracting and retaining players from under 12 to seniors with discounted registration fees on offer thanks to an anonymous donation.

"We are really excited to get that from a supporter of football in the area," Football Wagga president Paul Gallaway said.

"It shows people in the community are really supportive of the sport and it has allowed the association to provide direct support to the girls who are playing, making a really positive start to the year."

With his own 13-year-old daughter in the sport, Paul is passionate about getting more girls into the game.

"Personally I think soccer is a fantastic sport for girls. It provides the opportunity to play a code of football without the heavy contact of other codes," he said.

"It's so important girls continue to play some kind of sport as they move through high school. It's not about playing for Australia or being the best, it's about participation."

Soccer offers many benefits for players from building skills, determination and confidence to the strong community base the sport builds and the close networking this generates.

The promotion of women in the sport comes as the Matildas prepare to play in the Women's World Cup in Australia in July.



Football NSW have implemented a strategic plan focusing on recruiting more females across all ages to align with the event.



As part of that strategy Football NSW will be hosting a Legacy Roadshow in Wagga on February 8 and 9 which includes a Girls Mini World Cup with 100 girls expected to take part.

Football Wagga has followed suit with its own strategy to entice more female players to the game and the discounted registration costs are just the start. Eight different strategies will be implemented as the year progresses.

"When it is so difficult to hold kids in sport, anything we can do to make it more attractive to play a game is important," Paul said.

"We owe young girls that commitment and that's my commitment."

For more information or to register with one of the 12 teams in the region go to Football Wagga's Facebook page.



