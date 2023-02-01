The Daily Advertiser

Two people charged with property, fraud offences after car allegedly stolen from Gobbagombalin

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated February 1 2023 - 12:33pm, first published 12:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Mazda CX5 allegedly stolen in Gobbagombalin on Sunday evening was found burnt out on Roach Road at Moorong about 12.40pm the following day. Picture by NSW Police

A man and woman have been charged with property and fraud-related offences following an investigation into an alleged crime spree across Wagga.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.