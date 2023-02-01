Young people living in Wagga now have the chance to learn key podcasting and radio skills, thanks to a new regional youth program.
NSW Minister for Regional Youth Ben Franklin visited 2AAA FM to announce the regional youth radio program, which is open to 10 young people from diverse backgrounds to help tell their story through broadcasting.
Wagga City Council secured $24,934 to facilitate the program, in partnership with 2AAA, and ABC Riverina with the support of Wagga City Council, and other local organisations.
Youth Development Officer Alex Osgood said Wagga's program - 'Growing up Regional with Our Language, Culture and Identity' - was about "shining a light" on young people's different experiences.
"Ten young people from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds will be able to access podcast and live broadcast training", Ms Osgood said.
"This will allow them to share their unique experiences of growing up regionally, shining a light on both the challenges and opportunities of connecting with culture, language and identity in regional New South Wales."
2AAA station manager Mick Toshack said participants would be able to learn presenting and broadcasting skills from those in the business.
"We'll be teaching some broadcasting techniques, mic techniques, a bit of narrative and how to do things," he said.
"This is an opportunity for them to do it in a way that they should be in this day and age with the technology."
Mr Franklin said the program gives participants the freedom to produce "what they actually want".
"We are very conscious of ensuring that the voices of regions are amplified up to Sydney and Canberra," he said.
"Young people have a really great opportunity to be able to really dive deep into these skills."
The funding comes from a regional youth radio program pool, which Mr Franklin said is aimed at helping young people share their experiences with their community, and possibly even take their new skills into their career.
"This year, we've allocated $250,000 across the entire state, everywhere from Lightning Ridge through to Coffs Harbour to support these programs, and one of them will be done right here in Wagga," Mr Fanklin said.
"What we want is to amplify the voices of young people in the regions. We're also doing that with Indigenous young people too... because we think it's critically important that First Nations voices are heard too."
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
