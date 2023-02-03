BED 4 | BATH 3 | CAR 2
A rare opportunity to acquire a lifestyle lot sitting on an impressive block of 4362 square metres set in one of Wagga's most blue ribbon streets.
From the moment you inside you'll be instantly impressed with the oversized spaces of every hallway, living space and bedrooms.
All four bedrooms offer a sense of privacy and peaceful surrounds with 2700 ornate ceilings, picture rails throughout and thoughtful bay windows. This home oozes style, class and sophistication.
The main bedroom features a huge walk-in-robe and modern, renovated ensuite.
A country-style bathroom is in great condition and has a large bath and separate toilet, a third toilet is accessible by the laundry.
There are two large living areas. The formal lounge is light and airy and features ceiling roses and ornate cornices, giving the home a lovely charm. The rear living room is generous in space, with double doors opening out to the manicured rear yard.
Comfort is assured with zoned ducted gas heating and ducted evaporative cooling throughout.
The exterior is just as impressive as the interior with beautiful trees, private enclosed rear yard, salt-water swimming pool and wrap-around verandahs.
The oversized double garage offers plenty of storage space, a workshop and a toilet.
