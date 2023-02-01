Letters: Wagga resident sick of 'quick-fix' pothole fills

Can Wagga City Council please give the people of Wagga a timetable or priority order for repairing the city's worst potholes.
There are sections of road, particularly the Charleville and Bourke Street intersection, where pothole quick-fix fills cover more than the actual road and in large stretches.
I regularly walk of an evening and constantly see cars swerving to avoid some very large holes. These large stretches need to be dug up and done correctly.
The Murray Street traffic lights could have been avoided if they had just closed off the street access to Edward Street like they did to Fox Street. There would have been more money then to fix our pothole-ridden city.
The editorial ("George Pell won't be forgotten", January 12) on the demise of George Cardinal Pell mentioned his link with "the infamous Gerald Ridsdale with whom he shared a house in the 1970s".
Indeed, there was that link - however tenuous, which was over-played by TV presenter Richard Carleton in the Sixty Minutes programme in June 2002.
He described how close was the youthful relationship between Pell and Ridsdale. "They'd been at school together. They'd attended this seminary together and as young priests, they'd shared a house."
Keith Winschuttle, in his 2020 book "The persecution of Geroge Pell", says "yet each of these statements are false." "They are all defamatory, too."
Pell and Ridsdale did not go to school together, Ridsdale was seven years older, they were in different primary schools and never shared a classroom.
Their paths never crossed at school.
"During this time they lived in the same presbytery. George Pell had no inkling of his colleague's true nature."
As, too, when he accompanied Ridsdale to court at request of lawyers.
Australia has eight forest types, mostly (83 per cent) eucalyptus or acacia. Approximately two-thirds of our original forests remain, much highly fragmented. Mature forests dominated by Eucalyptus regnans have been found to store more carbon than any other forest known. Logging, however, releases the carbon. According to Professor Brendan Mackey from Griffith University, stopping the logging of our native forests would reduce CO2 emissions by 15 million tonnes each year, almost the same as the annual reduction needed to achieve our 2030 emissions reduction target of 43 per cent.
Forests also provide critical habitat. Since settlement, 100 known Australian species have become extinct with 13 added in 2021 alone. Now, more than 1,700 native species and ecological communities are known to be threatened and at risk of extinction. As the NSW election approaches, the climate and biodiversity value of the state's trees are clearly a touchy election issue, evidenced by the quick scuttling of the land reform bill introduced by the agriculture minister at the end of last year. Unsurprisingly after extensive and severe flood events, Local Government NSW has called for "urgent action to address the climate crisis ... and fit-for purpose protections for biodiversity of native habitats." Phasing out the logging of native forests would be an excellent start.
