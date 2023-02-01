Letters: Wagga resident sick of 'quick-fix' pothole fills

Forests also provide critical habitat. Since settlement, 100 known Australian species have become extinct with 13 added in 2021 alone. Now, more than 1,700 native species and ecological communities are known to be threatened and at risk of extinction. As the NSW election approaches, the climate and biodiversity value of the state's trees are clearly a touchy election issue, evidenced by the quick scuttling of the land reform bill introduced by the agriculture minister at the end of last year. Unsurprisingly after extensive and severe flood events, Local Government NSW has called for "urgent action to address the climate crisis ... and fit-for purpose protections for biodiversity of native habitats." Phasing out the logging of native forests would be an excellent start.