A new business will be offering its services from a prime central Wagga location from next week.
Dr Aleasha Ball will officially open her new business, Wagga Osteopath, from her shared space at 4 Tompson Street, central Wagga, on Monday.
Dr Ball said there is currently only one other service in Wagga offering osteopath services that she is aware of.
Osteopathy focuses on the neuro-musculoskeletal system from the bones, muscles, and nerves to other tissues that support the body and control its movements.
Osteopathy provides treatment through massage and techniques.
"I wanted to be the first osteopath to open in Wagga, but someone else beat me to it," she said.
"I grew up in The Rock and went off to study in Melbourne before moving back."
Dr Ball developed a taste for massage therapy throughout her school years before she went on to pursue it as a career.
"Growing up throughout school everyone would ask me for massages," she said.
"It led me into the direction of massage and then I decided to learn more.
"I wanted to enhance what I wanted to do so that led me towards osteopathy."
Dr Ball said osteopathy is a service which takes a holistic approach when treating the body, and it is a treatment that can help an array of things.
From treating babies to pregnant women and elderly residents, osteopathy is a service required by all ages.
"I treat all aches and pains, joint pains, I help people through pregnancy, nearly anything," Dr Ball said.
While Dr Ball has hopes of one day having her own space, her new central Wagga location means her services are easily accessible.
Wagga Osteopath will open from Monday at 4 Tompson Street, Wagga.
"I'll be working Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9am to 5pm," Dr Balkl said.
"People can ring me to book in, I am in the process of getting my website up and running which they will then be able to also book online. In the next couple of weeks that will be up and running.
"They're 45-minute appointments which will allow me to learn a bit of history, complete an assessment to see what isn't working within the body and then develop a treatment plan."
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
