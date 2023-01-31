The Daily Advertiser

The Rock's Dr Aleasha Ball to open new business, Wagga Osteopath

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated February 1 2023 - 9:42am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Rock's Dr Aleasha Ball is moving new business Wagga Osteopath into 4 Tompson Street. Picture by Madeline Begley

A new business will be offering its services from a prime central Wagga location from next week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.