Luck back on White's side with Our Rocky

Our Rocky delivered on some of his potential with a breakthrough performance.
Backing up from a third at Junee on Saturday, Our Rocky was able to swoop late to take out the Don Inwood Memorial (2270m) at Riverina Paceway on Tuesday.
San Isidore trainer David White was pleased to see things finally go his way.
"He hasn't had much luck," White said.
"Last start he just got drilled for 700 when we thought he could win but he's just starting to put it all together.
"I've basically got no gear on him at all but the start before the bit slipped through his mouth so we had to pull him out of the race so the times he's been beat there has been excuses but he's just starting to find himself."
Our Rocky has now won two of his nine starts after finishing over the top of Anyonewilldo to score by two metres with Jackson Painting on board.
It took a while for the three-year-old to find his feet, including making a couple of mistakes once White got him to the track.
However White is impressed with how far he's come.
"When I got him I was told he was basically ready to race but I had to rebreak him in again," he said.
"I sent him down to Trevor Sutherland's for six weeks just to get him used to having a gig on the back of him on the walking machine.
"He was just petrified and I've never had a madder horse turn up and so poor as well.
".... he's just come so far, I'm that proud of him as every day he kept on improving, improving, improving and there is a lot more improvement in him yet."
White is looking to give the three-year-old a few easy weeks before plotting his next plan of attack.
Meanwhile Trevor Rutland was just denied a special win to open the meeting.
The Wagga trainer-driver finished a halfhead away with Sokys Falcon in the Judith and Rebecca Rutland Memorial.
Buoyed on by plenty of support, Rutland put in a late dive looking to take out the race named in honour of his late wife and daughter but just couldn't run down leader Master Of Illusion.
Instead it was the Peter Dennis-trained pacer who prevailed to bring up his second win since November.
It was a big night at Riverina Paceway with the club honouring the contributions of 11 people at the club.
