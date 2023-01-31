A 33-year-old disqualified learner driver has been jailed over a pursuit through central Wagga this week.
Appearing in Wagga Local Court on Tuesday, Nowra man Shawn Isaac Murray was sentenced to two years and two months imprisonment after leading police on a high-speed, alcohol-fuelled pursuit on Monday night.
When police attempted to pull over a Ford Focus on Blakemore Street in Ashmont about 8.45pm, after noticing it did not have its headlights on, Murray failed to stop and took off towards Fernleigh Road.
Murray then led police on a high-speed chase south down Glenfield Road, forcing motorists to pull out of the way and let him pass.
The pursuit continued out of the city towards Holbrook but eventually turned back towards Wagga.
Police deployed road spikes on two occasions, deflating the car's tyres and forcing the pursuit to a slower pace.
After arriving back in Wagga, he turned into the main street and ran multiple red lights before coming to a stop at the intersection of Morrow and Baylis Street.
Police arrested him and conveyed him to Wagga police station.
A breath analysis revealed Murray had been driving with a high-range PCA of 0.3.
A check found he was also disqualified from driving until 2027 and also on parole at the time of offending.
Appearing before Magistrate Rebecca Hosking on Tuesday, Murray was convicted of leading police on a pursuit and failing to stop, driving with a high-range PCA and driving while disqualified.
Murray was sentenced to 26 months' jail with a non-parole period of 18 months.
He is set to be released on parole on July 29 next year.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
