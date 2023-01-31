The Daily Advertiser

Riverina set to launch junior rep campaigns

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
January 31 2023 - 5:00pm
Riverina's Andrew Johns Cup side is looking to start their season off with a win at Equex Centre on Saturday.

Riverina are looking for a bright start to their junior representatives campaign up against one of the traditional heavyweights.

