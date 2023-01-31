Riverina set to launch junior rep campaigns

Riverina are looking for a bright start to their junior representatives campaign up against one of the traditional heavyweights.
The Bulls host Illawarra South Coast in the Laurie Daley and Andrew Johns Cups at Equex Centre on Saturday.
Coming off two trial performances, Riverina junior representative football manager Ben Mott is hopeful of another good display.
"It is going to be interesting as we start in a tough one against Illawarra," Mott said.
The under 16s have been particularly pleasing in their two trial efforts.
Mott hopes they can take the step up.
"The 16s have been training well, it looks like a nice squad so we're very interested to see how they go with Illawarra," he said.
"We think they will go well, they are a good side with a mixture of size, speed and skill and we're hoping they play how we think we can play.
"They've really improved the whole way through from one trial to the next trial but will need to take that improvement to know where we are at."
On the other hand the under 18s come into the season with a real mixed side.
There are a number of players stepping up from last season's Andrew Johns Cup side, a few more who played for the Canberra Raiders last year plus some returning faces.
While they have a young side, Mott is hoping they can translate some good performances on the training paddock into points against the Dragons.
"The 18s probably didn't go as well in our trial against Western as we would have hoped but they are a good looking side and worked hard again on the weekend," he said.
"I'm confident they will compete as best they can and hopefully we can spring a surprise on the Illawarra lads."
The under 16s kick off the day at 10am.
It is the first of three straight home games to start the competition for Riverina with games also at Young and Leeton in the following two weeks.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
