Police are calling for public assistance to help with an investigation into the theft of a car and several items from a Wagga suburb over the weekend.
Police said sometime during Sunday evening a motor vehicle was stolen from a residence in Gobbagombalin.
Police also recorded several steal from motor vehicle incidents in the suburb, which occurred around the same time.
Officers attached to Riverina Proactive Crime Team have commenced an investigation and are requesting residents with CCTV systems to review their footage and provide any relevant details to police.
"Please contact Wagga police station on 69222599 and quote event number E92578146," police said.
Information can also be reported to CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
