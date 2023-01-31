Tolland Cycling Club's Sean Smith is excited ahead of the first round of the National Road Series (NRS) being held this Saturday.
The Melbourne to Warrnambool Classic opens the series and sees riders covering 267km starting at Avalon Airport and climbing 1734m before finishing in Warrnambool.
After a solid build up including racing at the Bay Crits in Geelong and the AusCycling National Road Championships in Ballarat, Smith was excited to get the NRS series started.
"Yeah I'm looking forward to it," Smith said.
"On the back of the Bay Crits and nationals the legs are feeling pretty good, so I'm looking forward to a nice hard race coming up.
"The Bay Crits were pretty tough but it was a good experience racing with some of the best riders around Australia and then at nationals I did the crit and helped out the team.
"I also finished 14th in the time trial which I was pretty happy with."
Smith admitted to being pretty busy preparing ahead of the first round with the 267km trip expected to take a little over six hours.
"I've had a fair bit of training leading up to it," he said.
"The legs are feeling good and I'm just doing the final preps at the moment just to try and piece it all together on the weekend.
"I've had a fair few long rides, but also some shorter intense ones just to make sure the intensity is up there to get over the hills."
While tackling the Melbourne to Warrnambool Classic for the first time, Smith is hopeful of helping his team NCMG Criterion Racing pick up a podium finish in the team's standings.
"It's the first time for me but most of the team has done it," he said.
"So I've got a fair bit of experience there to lean on and the team is looking pretty good.
"We are looking for at least a podium finish."
After tacking the NRS race on the Saturday, Smith will also back up on the Sunday taking on the Warnnambool Criterium.
"I'm backing up the next day which I'm looking forward to," he said.
"I do love a crit, sharp short races and it's always fun getting in there shoulder to shoulder."
