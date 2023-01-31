The Daily Advertiser

Sean Smith is excited ahead of the first race of the National Road Series being held this Saturday

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
February 1 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tolland Cycling Club's Sean Smith is excited ahead of the first round of the National Road Series (NRS) this Saturday.

Tolland Cycling Club's Sean Smith is excited ahead of the first round of the National Road Series (NRS) being held this Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.