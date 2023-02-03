Unrivalled potential with period charm

BED 5 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
With classic charm and privacy this double red brick home built circa 1890 presents unrivalled potential.
The home boasts an incredibly functional floor plan showcasing period charm, oozing with character and an abundance of warmth.
"This incredible family home may just take your breath away, a dream come true," selling agent Paul Irvine said.
"The beautifully manicured gardens and lawn areas are well considered and designed, you can easily imagine yourself entertaining and enjoying all year round."
Upon entry you are presented with instant appeal with stunning timber ceilings, leadlight glass doors, polished floorboards and beautiful double hung windows.
The timber kitchen offers endless cupboards, island bench, dishwasher and easy-care slate flooring.
There are four bedrooms all providing built-in robes, two bedrooms feature window seats, the main bedroom and bedroom two both feature an ornate fireplace.
The home also boasts a huge study with built-in cabinetry, large formal lounge area with ornate fireplace, plus a stunning open-plan family room with wood fire, flowing effortlessly out to the large paved outdoor entertaining area.
The separate formal dining area with a gorgeous glass entry overlooks a private entertaining area with French doors inviting in an abundance of natural light.
The main bathroom offers a corner bath and toilet with the second bathroom featuring a claw bath, separate shower and a second toilet.
The laundry offers a built-in folding bench, great cupboard space and double laundry tub with convenient external access. A separate mud room provides additional storage.
Other features include, 12-foot ceilings, ducted in-floor gas heating and ducted-evaporative cooling.
"The exterior of the property is simply stunning with period iron lacework and pressed metal fascia," Paul said.
"A special mention must go to the spectacular red brick paving."
The stunning tiled in-ground pool is perfectly placed and surrounded by evergreen hedges that provide the perfect backdrop and privacy.
Tandem-style undercover car accommodation offers easy access to the rear yard.
The home has an exceptional central location within walking distance to the Artisan Bakery, Waggas Wollundry lagoon, restaurants and medical precinct.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.