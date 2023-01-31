A beloved Wiradjuri Elder has been recognised for decades of community work in the region's early education centres with a surprise state government award.
A visibly-emotional Aunty Kath Withers was honoured with the NSW Community Service Award less than a week after being inducted in Wagga's Walk of Honour alongside Aunty Isabel Reid.
The lifelong Wagga local said the award was "overwhelming" and came as more of a shock than the previous week's recognition.
"I'm shaking - it's very emotional, it's a great honour," Aunty Kath said.
The award was presented at Kooringal's Amy Hurd Early Learning Centre on Tuesday with an adoring group of children watching on, where Aunty Kath believed she was attending a morning tea.
"I just love the kids," she said of the many children she has spent more than 15 years teaching about Wiradjuri culture across the Wagga region.
"They're like little sponges, they just absorb everything and they're so honest."
Aunty Kath's commitment to foster caring in the region is well documented, with the Wiradjuri elder fostering more than 100 children over several decades.
She was previously given a NAIDOC Lifetime Achievement Award in 2015.
Her commitment to education initiatives and her support for Wagga early childhood centres is now being recognised with the yearly award for a community member in southwest NSW.
Her time in those centres had included teaching children about Wiradjuri culture through things like Aboriginal Dreamtime stories, craft or Welcome to Country ceremonies which include traditional language.
Born in Wagga's disadvantaged area of 'Tin Town' on the banks of the Murrumbidgee River, Aunty Kath has called the region home her entire life.
"Wagga means everything to me," she said.
"It's my town, my city - I've seen it come from the fringe camps in town to where I am today 75 years later."
Wagga MP Joe McGirr, who presented the award, described Aunty Kath as an "extraordinary person" and an "inspiration".
"But she's so quiet and unassuming," Dr McGirr said.
"What [the award] epitomises is a recognition of the service that people often do for the community that goes unrecognised."
It's estimated Aunty Kath had spent time across more than 60 or 70 out of school hours care, family day care and early learning centres.
Inclusion Hub NSW south-west manager Rachael Jones said she felt "very blessed" to have spent a decade working with Aunty Kath.
"She's played an instrumental role in making sure that children from a very young age understand and respect country," Ms Jones said.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
