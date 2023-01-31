The Daily Advertiser

Aunty Kath Withers given NSW Community Service Award

January 31 2023 - 7:00pm
Instead of the morning tea she was expecting, Wagga's Aunty Kath received her second major community recognition in just a week. Picture by Tim Piccione

A beloved Wiradjuri Elder has been recognised for decades of community work in the region's early education centres with a surprise state government award.

