Brandon Demmery is excited ahead of his return to the track with him set to take part in the Australian Superbike Championship test day being held over the next few days.
Demmery who grew up in Wagga but now resides in Wollongong will take part in the two-day test across Wednesday and Thursday and is excited to hopefully attack the full seven round calendar in the Supersport 300 and Yamaha R3 Cup series.
"I'm really keen to get back on the bike," Demmery said.
"It's been almost 12 months since we've done a race, we have done a couple of tests since then but this will be the first proper event.
"We are planning to do the whole season and try and win the championship."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Demmery took part in round one of the championship last season as a one off, with him hoping they can build on that momentum for the full calendar in 2023.
"We had a bit of a struggle," he said.
"But the results were pretty good, it just wasn't what we were expecting.
"It was good fun and we didn't really have any plans to race last year, so just doing the one event was fun."
After sitting out most of last season, Demmery said it was exciting to be coming back with some great opportunities allowing him to return to the track.
"I've got some good support this year and a good group of crew guys working with us," he said.
"That was pretty hard to turn down and it's all come together and obviously you always want to race.
"You never want to stop racing, but sometimes things are out of your control and this year we've put something together and I'm really looking forward to it."
Demmery said that it was hard to sit out the past year with him missing all aspects of the experience especially the camaraderie.
"You miss everything about it," he said.
"The riding and you miss seeing your friends and hanging out with everybody and just being involved in it.
"It's a bit of family at the racetrack, it's all the same people pretty much every year so that was definitely part of it getting back into the world of motorcycle racing."
Although being off the bike for the past 12 months, Demmery still has his expectations set high with him hoping to claim the championship in both the categories.
"That's the plan," he said.
"But we will get through the test this week and see where we are at.
"We are always working to try and win as many races as we can."
Following the test day, there is only a short wait until the first round which is being held on February 24-26 in Phillip Island.
"We are pretty prepared," Demmery said.
"It's probably the most prepared we've been for a long time as we are not looking for anything or rushing around doing any last minute stuff."
While having some bad luck at the Phillip Island Circuit in the past, Demmery is hopeful of a change in fortunes as he looks to start his campaign on the front foot.
"I have struggled a little bit there," he said.
"I think this year it might be a little bit different as we have got some new regulations with the bikes this year which should hopefully even it out a little bit.
"I guess we will see when we get there, I've always been reasonably fast there just I've never really had the best luck and things haven't really fallen my way."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.