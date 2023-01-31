The Daily Advertiser

Wagga City Council will be erecting new security doors in the Civic Centre after spate of incidents

Updated February 1 2023 - 7:08am, first published 5:00am
Wagga City Council chief operating officer Scott Gray says a spike in incidents in the Civic Centre forced council's hand. Picture by Conor Burke

Wagga City Council will be erecting new security doors in the Civic Centre after a recent spike in vandalism and incidents with aggressive residents.

