Wagga City Council will be erecting new security doors in the Civic Centre after a recent spike in vandalism and incidents with aggressive residents.
The council's chief operating officer, Scott Gray, said the incidents have varied from vandalism with "youths entering council chambers" and "just destroying things" to "more aggressive-type behaviour" with people menacing the public foyer and even entering the council staff areas.
As a result, new security doors will be placed at two points in the foyer of the Wagga Civic Centre building.
One will restrict access to the council chambers and adjacent meeting rooms, while another door will prevent access to the stairs leading up to the offices, where council staff, the mayor and the general manager work.
The separation of the administration area and public area has been an issue for a long time, Mr Gray said, but in the second half of 2022 incidents became more prevalent.
"Vandalism in particular, people trying to access rooms, trying to steal stuff, pouring water everywhere," he said.
In one example, over a 24-hour period the council was hit with three separate incidents of vandalism, which adds up and proves costly over time, Mr Gray said.
"There has also been a spike in what I call aggressive customer behaviour in certain areas," he said.
"While customer service has that protection of the desk, there's no protection on the side where the council meeting room is."
The door to the stairs will hopefully stop incidents where residents try to confront council staff.
"People often come up and are looking into offices and it can be intimidating for some staff," Mr Gray said.
"People looking for the mayor or the general manager and looking to go up directly to them, not that we're not accessible, but it's just providing an extra layer [of security]."
Mr Gray said it's disappointing when resident's frustration with the council manifests in aggressive behaviour and, as such, they have been forced to take action for the safety of council staff.
"We're always open and looking to help people, but it happens sporadically and it impacts on the other staff," he said.
"There are certain staff who are paid to have those sorts of conversations, but when it starts to intimidate and worry other people we need additional measures in place."
The doors will cost approximately $20,000 each, totalling $41,000 for the new measures, which Mr Gray said will be installed soon.
As part of a safety incentive program with the state government, the council received an extra $30,000 for workplace safety performance this year, meaning they'll be only spending an extra $11,000.
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
