A mixture of free and ticketed events in celebration of the 2023 Wagga Mardi Gras has been announced.
Wagga Mardi Gras president Holly Conroy said following a sold-out Drag Show in 2022, organisers were excited to welcome back a stellar line-up of talented drag queens including Miss Lady Saint Diva, Chocolate Boxx, Betty Confetti, Gaylen Tuckwood and Miss Synthetique.
This year there will also be two new 18 years and over events, including Drag Queen Bingo and a Drag Queen Brunch.
"The committee also looks forward to hosting the first Rainbow Recovery Markets as well as working with the Friends of Wagga Mardi Gras to create complimentary events including a family-friendly roller disco," Miss Conroy said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Drag Queen Bingo will be held at Tilly's from 7pm on Thursday, March 9, kicking off celebrations, followed by the Wagga Mardi Gras Drag Show at Tilly's from 7pm on Friday, March 10.
The 2023 Mardi Gras program also includes the Twin City Skate Rainbow Roller Disco, but those details are yet to be finalised.
The parade will take place on Saturday, March 11, along Baylis Street commencing at 5pm, with a family-friendly after party set for Victory Memorial Gardens.
An "after-after party" will be held at Tilly's from 9.30pm.
The Rainbow Recovery Markets will be held at Victory Memorial Gardens from 9am to 3pm on Sunday, March 12, and a free Drag Queen Brunch will be held at Tilly's from 11am for those 18 and over.
Tickets are available for purchase online at waggamardigras.com
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.