Labor's education policy could increase Riverina public school funding to match that of their private counterparts, according to the teachers' union.
Under the plan, announced by Opposition Leader Chris Minns on Monday, NSW Labor has pledged to use a $400 million Education Future Fund to employ more teachers, school counsellors and implement a permanent literacy and numeracy tutoring program.
"This government has had 12 years to turn education around in this state and they've failed," Mr Minns said.
"Under Labor, schools will be fully funded, we'll have more teachers in classrooms, kids off their devices and focusing on their learning."
Australian schools are funded according to the needs-based Schooling Resource Standard (SRS).
According to this system, Wagga-based NSW Teachers Federation country organiser Jack O'Brien said public schools have never received 100 per cent of the funding they need.
"Right now, all public schools actually don't meet that minimum standard," he said.
"What Labor has announced is that they are committing to fully funding all public schools according to the SRS by 2025."
As of 2023, NSW public schools receive 92.2 per cent of the minimum funding as calculated by the SRS.
The NSW government contributed 72.2 per cent of that amount, with the Commonwealth government contributing the rest as a result of bilateral funding agreements in place until the end of the year.
NSW private schools receive 106 per cent from the agreements in 2023.
"The [Education Future Fund] will contribute towards improving conditions for school," Mr O'Brien said.
"Not just giving students fairer access, but also improving conditions so that teachers can actually get back to teaching."
Labor has also promised to turn 10,000 temporary teachers jobs into permanent positions, which Mr O'Brien said would be key to retaining more staff in regional areas like Wagga.
"Last year was a difficult year for our profession with the [teacher] shortage. I wouldn't go a week in my office without hearing from at least one teacher who was leaving the profession to look for different work," he said.
"Job security was a huge contributing factor, so it will go a long way to retaining the teachers that we need."
At the beginning of the 2023 school year, 4500 graduate teachers joined the workforce, counting towards the most teachers ever employed by the Department of Education.
Education Minister Sarah Mitchell announced another 15,000 temporary teaching positions would also become permanent jobs this year.
"We want our staff to have the choice to access the employment certainty of a permanent role or the flexibility of a temporary one," Ms Mitchell said.
"We've been able to blow our initial expectations of 10,000 permanent offers out of the water and will offer 15,000 staff permanent roles in 2023."
Most public school students across the state went back to school yesterday.
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
