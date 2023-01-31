Letters: Wagga motorists need to steer clear of loading zones

Delivery drivers and commercial vehicles use loading zones in Wagga Wagga on a daily basis.
Many of these drivers do a great job getting supplies to our retail areas.
Unfortunately, non-commercial vehicles seem to regularly park their cars in loading zones, making it tough for busy delivery drivers to unload goods in these designated areas.
To date, I have not received any replies from our local council regarding this issue, and it is hoped that loading zones will be patrolled regularly to ensure that delivery vehicles can continue to provide good service to the local Wagga Wagga community!
I speak for many frustrated delivery drivers, who need to deliver goods in our CBD, South City, shopping centres and commercial areas with loading zones!
C'mon Wagga council, rangers etc, how about patrolling loading zones, to make life easier for everyone!
Also, people who park illegally in loading zones should be fined and held to account (I'm sure many local delivery staff agree!).
With all the safety bashing in relation to road safety, I can't believe it's NOT law to turn your car headlights on in poor weather.
It just just makes it so much easier to see oncoming traffic.
We talk about driving to the conditions and allow drivers to drive in pouring rain and after dusk with no lights on.
When I got my licence 58 years ago I asked the police officer who did my test, when do we turn our lights on and his reply was when the sun isn't shining.
People and the police seem to think if you can see the white lines you're fine but you are not and if a car/truck can't see you and he overtakes coming towards you you're gone.
Please make it law and save head-ons.
Not parking lights - you may as well hold a candle out your window.
Hi-vis work clothes are for a reason. So are lights.
I have researched when Cook landed on Australian soil and evidenced by Captain Cook's journal, he landed on Australian soil on Sunday, 29th April, 1770. This should be Invasion Day, no doubt about it.
I am suggesting January 26 be Australia Day, purely focusing on the Australia we are living in today.
A multicultural land of opportunity and acceptance, educated and forthright in their own right.
A country with a history, some of which to be recognised for the evil that it was, and still needs healing from to this day.
Let's celebrate the Australia we have now and live in now, on January 26.
Let's put the Cook story on the day it happened and certainly recognise what happened.
Congratulations to Alan Pottie for being awarded Wagga Citizen of the Year.
It must run in the family - his mother, Jean Pottie, received the award in 2000 for her contribution to the community, particularly in Tarcutta where the family then lived.
A good record for the family.
