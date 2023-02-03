NSW families will again be able to take advantage of the Active Kids rebates with the popular government program continuing in 2023.
Launched in 2018, the program aims to increase participation of school-enrolled children in sports and physical activity by providing parents with vouchers to help cover registration and membership fees.
The program was implemented after a NSW Population Health Survey revealed that 75 per cent of children in NSW were not meeting the daily recommended level of physical activity, with a further 22 per cent of children aged five to 16 years reported as being overweight or obese.
Minister for Sport, Alister Henskens, said Active Kids was a nation-leading initiative delivering enormous benefits for community sporting organisations and clubs across NSW.
"The Active Kids program has significantly accelerated sporting participation and pumped unprecedented funding into community sporting organisations and clubs," he said. "There are more than 11,000 Active Kids providers in NSW, and with summer sport in full swing, school holidays are the perfect time to register kids in their favourite sport or recreation activity."
The Active Kids program provides two $100 vouchers for parents, guardians and carers of school-enrolled children to use towards sport and active recreation costs each year. The first voucher is valid from January to December, while the second is valid from July to December. The vouchers may be used with a registered activity provider for registration, participation and membership costs for sport, fitness and active recreation activities.
In a boost to families, the NSW government recently announced that families could now use their Active Kids vouchers to enrol children in eligible school holiday programs. NSW Premier, Dominic Perrottet, said the changes would help ease pressure on family budgets.
"These school holidays will be a summer NSW kids never forget with hundreds of sports activities to be added to the Active Kids program, so children can get active, have fun and enjoy the outdoors," he said. "So, whether the little ones want to do their favourite sport or try something new, the Active Kids program and NSW government have got kids covered this summer."
The Active Kids program has dramatically increased sporting and physical activity participation across NSW, with more than 4.67 million vouchers redeemed, saving families $462 million. To learn more about the Active Kids program, apply for vouchers, or find a provider, visit service.nsw.gov.au/active-kids.
Football Wagga is aiming to increase girls participation in the sport by 40 per cent this year, equating to about 80 new players.
Currently there is strong female participation in the juniors so the club's focus is on attracting and retaining players from under 12 to seniors with discounted registration fees on offer thanks to an anonymous donation.
"We are really excited to get that from a supporter of football in the area," Football Wagga president Paul Gallaway said.
"It shows people in the community are really supportive of the sport and it has allowed the association to provide direct support to the girls who are playing, making a really positive start to the year."
With his own 13-year-old daughter in the sport, Paul is passionate about getting more girls into the game.
"Personally I think soccer is a fantastic sport for girls. It provides the opportunity to play a code of football without the heavy contact of other codes," he said.
"It's so important girls continue to play some kind of sport as they move through high school. It's not about playing for Australia or being the best, it's about participation."
Soccer offers many benefits for players from building skills, determination and confidence to the strong community base the sport builds and the close networking this generates.
The promotion of women in the sport comes as the Matildas prepare to play in the Women's World Cup in Australia in July.
Football NSW have implemented a strategic plan focusing on recruiting more females across all ages to align with the event.
As part of that strategy Football NSW will be hosting a Legacy Roadshow in Wagga on February 8 and 9 which includes a Girls Mini World Cup with 100 girls expected to take part.
Football Wagga has followed suit with its own strategy to entice more female players to the game and the discounted registration costs are just the start. Eight different strategies will be implemented as the year progresses.
"When it is so difficult to hold kids in sport, anything we can do to make it more attractive to play a game is important," Paul said.
"We owe young girls that commitment and that's my commitment."
For more information or to register with one of the 12 teams in the region go to Football Wagga's Facebook page.
Important dates
Thursday February 9 Football NSW Legacy Roadshow
Season starts for juniors and seniors April 21, 22 and 23. Miniroos April 29
Grand finals for juniors and seniors September 22, 23 and 24