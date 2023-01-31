Wagga Public School welcomed 59 bright-eyed kindergarten students for their first day on Tuesday, some with big smiles, others with tears.
Assistant Principal Jess Pokoney said it was a big day for everyone, from kids to parents and even teachers.
"We've got quite a large cohort this year and as you can see, they're all excited and ready to go for 2023," she said.
"We didn't get to do our transition to school program in our new building, so this is the first time they're entering their new classroom."
This year's students are the first cohort to use the classrooms in the brand new building at the primary school, after the previous one was destroyed by fire in 2019.
"It's been quite a long journey in the sense that we've been confined to smaller spaces, but our students at Wagga Public School have been amazing," Miss Pokoney said.
"We've got quite a collaborative staff and it was was an opportunity to band together."
The two-storey building contains six new classrooms, offices, and storage space.
The classrooms on the ground floor also act as connected classrooms, perfect for collaborative teaching with large groups.
Yasmine Allen and Brendan Smith were two of the parents who dropped off their child, Imogen, to her first day of school.
Imogen is Ms Allen's third child to begin school, and she said the mood felt different each time.
"Leo, being my first, I was upset, with Evelyn, she was so ready for school. She was so ready and it was really easy with her," she said.
"Imogen still looks too small. I know that she's ready, she's definitely ready."
Imogen said she was excited to begin learning.
Leo is in Year 4 this year, and said he still remembered what his first day.
"I was really scared and I didn't want to go to school," he said.
"[Now] it's really exciting and I've made really good friends."
Miss Pokoney said most parents would be feeling mixed emotions.
"[For some people] it's their first child coming to school which I think can be an emotional process, but I think just mostly excitement," she said.
This week, the students will finish earlier this week while they get used to school.
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
