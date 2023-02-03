When cowboys, wranglers and representatives from every Riverina horse group crammed into Wagga's council chambers on a Wednesday afternoon in October 1984, they were united by more than just their mud-covered boots and passion for horses.
That meeting saw the creation of the city's first Steering Committee, who were tasked with creating a major equestrian centre capable of holding gigantic events and turning Wagga into the horse capital of regional NSW.
Forty years later, the only remnants from that ambitious goal are vandalised supplies strewn across the empty fields at one of the city's top sporting complexes and a resilient group of residents still looking to fulfil that dream.
Garry Hiscock, who was named convener of the Steering Committee at that 1984 meeting, says despite countless hours of work and over $1 million of community investment, the dream to build the state-of-the-art facility has been crushed by decades of inaction, broken promises and opposition from Wagga City Council.
He has issued a rallying cry for residents and councillors to throw their support behind a last-ditch effort to get the facility built and finally deliver the original vision of the Equex Centre.
After years of brainstorming ideas, costs and potential locations, the plan to build Wagga's major rodeo and livestock events facility began to gain momentum in the early 1990s.
Eleven horse enthusiasts mortgaged their homes and bought an 80 acre plot of land on Kooringal Road in East Wagga.
Just a short drive from the centre of town and surrounded by industrial businesses, the location was seen as the perfect spot for the highly-anticipated horse hub.
The land was donated to Wagga City Council for $1 and subsequently named the Wagga Wagga Exhibition Centre, also known as the Equex Centre.
One of the only conditions of the deal between the landowners and the council was the land would always retain a use as an equine centre.
Members of the region's equestrian community would gather at the site each weekend to remove debris from the soil, top dress the surface and prepare the area for the development.
It was agreed the site would also provide facilities for other sports such as netball and rugby league, under the condition the council also purchase another 80 acres across Marshalls Creek, but Mr Hiscock says the equestrian centre was always seen as the heart of the development.
"The idea was to make it a viable proposition so we went from a deadset horse facility to a multi-purpose facility," Mr Hiscock said.
"That was because we realised the open space allowed for so many other things to take place, like field days showcasing Wagga, car shows, rock concerts, country music - the list goes on and on."
Feasibility studies and development applications were put together for various projects, including a multi-use convention centre and an indoor equestrian stadium capable of housing 5000 spectators for competitions and major performances.
Mr Hiscock said the community was abuzz with excitement at the plans, which they believed would inject millions into the local economy each year and attract some of the country's top horses and events to the region.
Construction progressed on netball courts, rugby league fields and a multi-purpose stadium, while volunteers from the equestrian community built a horse washing bay, a loading ramp and the building which is now used as a club house at McDonalds Park.
What began as the Steering Committee had since transformed into the Equex Outdoor Association, which included about 20 committee members and representatives from dozens of horse clubs from across the region.
But as proposals for both the covered equestrian stadium and the convention centre failed to gain traction, clubs slowly began to leave the group and give up on the plans.
Mr Hiscock said the current Equex Centre is "not at all" aligned with the original vision for the site.
"Council has spent no money on us except in the early days when they put the storm water drains in and had everything earmarked for an equestrian centre," he said.
"They have pulled the plug on the plans totally and that's how we are where we are today - we're in the throes of becoming extinct."
He said the focus now appears to be on developing equestrian facilities at the Charles Sturt University Equine Centre instead of Equex.
Some of the only remnants of the plans to develop the world-class equestrian facility are abandoned supplies left to rust on various fields across the complex.
An old tractor, once used by members of the equestrian community to prepare the site, has sunk into the mud and had almost all of its windows smashed by vandals.
It sits alongside a decaying shed, which contains an abandoned caravan and various supplies once used for equestrian events, now untouched for over a decade.
Abandoned horse and cattle arenas, also owned by the Equex Outdoor Association, lie exposed and rusting at the end of another field.
Mr Hiscock said it was "a disgrace" to see the evidence of past hard work and effort being left to rot.
"After 40 years and generous donations from a lot of the business houses and private people it's all gone in the rubbish bin," he said.
Neville and Olive Parramore, who have both passed away, donated over $300,000 to the development of an equestrian facility at the Equex Centre.
Mr Hiscock said they were just some of a long list of horse enthusiasts who committed huge funds towards the project without ever seeing it come to fruition.
"It's a sad situation. All these dedicated horse people have all died and never saw the vision," he said.
The project has received substantial support from the community over the years and multiple business have continued to voice their support for the project including Destination Riverina-Murray, the Wagga Business Chamber, Regional Development Australia Riverina and the National Cutting Horse Association of Australia.
"If this opportunity gets lost Wagga is missing out on a huge tourism venture, huge tourism dollars and the influx of multi-million dollars into the business houses of this city," Mr Hiscock said.
"The business houses have supported me to no end. I feel I've let a lot of the community down and failed in my aspirations to lead this charge."
Only seven members still remain on the Equex Outdoor Association committee and every club that was once affiliated with the association has moved on.
"We are not affiliated with any club but we are affiliated with the memory of Neville and Olive Parramore, all the business people who have donated money and to the money the private sector has given us - you can't walk away from that," Mr Hiscock said.
The group still holds over $300,000 in community funds dedicated towards the completion of the project.
Mr Hiscock believes the last glimmer of hope for the indoor stadium is the empty fields across Marshalls Creek, directly east of the Equex Centre.
He is calling on the Wagga community and the city's councillors to push for the state-of-the-art complex to be revisited and built on that land.
"I want the new councillors to take this up and run with it and get the council to call a new public meeting, a broader public meeting of all user groups that might be interested in taking part in this new complex," Mr Hiscock said.
"That way we can see the support from the public, the support from the user groups. But it's going to be one hard thing to do because everybody's been kicked in the guts once."
Council reviewed the feasibility of developing the land into a covered equestrian complex in 2016 but never progressed the plans.
Wagga City Council did not respond to The Daily Advertiser's request for comment.
