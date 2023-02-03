The Daily Advertiser
In Depth

Equex Outdoor Association considers disbanding after 40-year fight for Wagga equestrian complex

Monty Jacka
By Monty Jacka
Updated February 4 2023 - 2:34pm, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Equex Outdoor Association project coordinator Garry Hiscock says the long-running dream to create a state-of-the-art rodeo and livestock facility at the Equex Centre is on the brink of collapse. Picture by Madeline Begley

When cowboys, wranglers and representatives from every Riverina horse group crammed into Wagga's council chambers on a Wednesday afternoon in October 1984, they were united by more than just their mud-covered boots and passion for horses.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monty Jacka

Monty Jacka

Journalist

Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.