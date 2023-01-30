The Daily Advertiser

Man accused of high-range drink-driving after pursuit ends in Wagga CBD

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated January 31 2023 - 8:34am, first published 8:30am
A Nowra man will face Wagga Local Court on Tuesday accused of leading police officers on a pursuit between Mangoplah and Wagga. File picture

A disqualified driver will face court on Tuesday accused of returning a high-range blood alcohol reading after a police pursuit that ended in the middle of Wagga's CBD.

