Man accused of high-range drink-driving after pursuit ends in Wagga CBD

A disqualified driver will face court on Tuesday accused of returning a high-range blood alcohol reading after a police pursuit that ended in the middle of Wagga's CBD.
Police said officers were patrolling the Ashmont area when they noticed a vehicle travelling without its headlights on about 8.50pm on Monday.
The officers attempted to stop the vehicle on Blakemore Street but it failed to do so and a pursuit was initiated.
The pursuit continued to Mangoplah and back to Wagga, with road spikes deployed on two occasions.
The vehicle came to a stop near the intersection of Baylis and Morrow streets in Wagga's CBD.
The driver was arrested about 9.30pm and a roadside breath test returned a positive result.
The 33-year-old man was taken to Wagga police station, where police will allege in court he returned a breath analysis reading of 0.300.
He was charged with police pursuit - not stop - drive dangerously, driving with a high-range PCA and driving a motor vehicle during a disqualification period.
The man was refused bail to appear before Wagga Local Court on Tuesday.
