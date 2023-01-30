Towns across the Riverina have copped a drenching as several rain bands swept through the region at the weekend.
At Wagga Airport, the Bureau of Meteorology recorded 55.6 millimetres of rain since 9am on Saturday.
It comes barely a week after a severe storm hit Wagga, with some residents recording as much as 85 millimetres in their gauges.
The falls bring Wagga's monthly total up to 104.4 millimetres for January, more than two and a half times the long-term average.
Meanwhile, Albury also took a hit, recording 136.8mm since Saturday.
Other towns to record sizeable falls included Temora with 32.6mm and Griffith with 26.8mm.
While further falls are predicted across parts of the region for the rest of Monday, significantly less rain is forecast for Tuesday with Wagga expected to get just 1mm.
Albury and Temora could both receive falls as little as 0.2mm, while there is also a chance of showers in other Riverina towns including Young, Griffith and Deniliquin.
For the latest weather forecasts or rainfall data go to bom.gov.au
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
