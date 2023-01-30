The Daily Advertiser

Wagga roads to be added Live Traffic platform to make 'vital' traffic information more accessible

Georgia Rossiter
Georgia Rossiter
Updated January 30 2023 - 6:28pm, first published 6:00pm
Live Traffic will soon list traffic disruptions for roads Wagga's local roads, as well as state-owned highways. File picture

Wagga residents and visitors will be notified of traffic disruptions on council roads via the Live Traffic database from the end of February.

Georgia Rossiter

