Wagga residents and visitors will be notified of traffic disruptions on council roads via the Live Traffic database from the end of February.
The NSW government yesterday announced the Wagga local government area (LGA) would be one of 32 councils on-boarded onto the website within the first few months of the year.
It comes after extensive flooding last year closed and damaged hundreds of roads across the region and state, which caused confusion among motorists.
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said the government had chosen to fast-track the inclusion of councils that were affected by the floods and the move was a major win for those travelling across the state.
"We know Live Traffic is vital during emergency events," Mr Farraway said.
"When major flooding started late last year, sessions on Live Traffic NSW increased up to 10-fold, so getting more accurate data for all of our roads in the one place is a big win for travellers."
Mr Farraway said once the local data is uploaded, drivers can access road closure and incident information about more council roads in real time.
This data will also be fed to third-party road apps including Google Maps, Waze and Tom Tom.
Live Traffic initially only provided motorists with information about state roads, which covered only about 10 per cent of the state's 185,000-kilometre road network.
Mr Farraway said all 128 councils will be given the opportunity to upload data to the platform by 2024.
"In October, we added the first 22 councils to the platform and a further three in December," he said.
"These councils have since communicated almost 5500 road incident updates."
Wagga City Council will begin the on-boarding process by February 23.
A council spokesperson said they will begin training to input data into the system by mid-February.
Nearby councils were added to Live Traffic earlier this month, including Bland, Balranald and Forbes. Albury and Snowy Valleys will also be on-boarded in February.
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
