Coolamon's latest recruit Daragh Mullen is excited ahead of the upcoming Riverina League season with the versatile speedster looking forward to getting stuck into country footy.
"Yeah I'm super excited," Mullen said.
"I'm keen to take on a new challenge and get out of my comfort zone away from Sydney."
After finishing his apprenticeship at the end of last year, Mullen said he was looking for something a bit different after playing with Sydney University for the past few seasons.
With a close mate already at the Hoppers and Wagga being just a few hours drive from Sydney, Coolamon became a obvious choice.
"My good mate Al Clarke told me to come down and check out the club," he said.
"They have been unreal helping me with everything, so I'd thought I'd go through with it."
After getting a taste of country footy a couple of years ago, Mullen was looking forward to making the move to the region and getting to experience a full season with the Hoppers.
"I've only ever had one country game and that was a two's game at Finley and that was good fun," he said.
"I am looking forward to the challenge and taking on new roles and meeting new people and different types of footballers as well.
"Then playing with the Hoppers and getting to know the community and understanding how much sport and football means to the town.
"Finally to ultimately win a flag with those boys, they are in a pretty good spot and hopefully I can help drive them towards another flag."
Clarke has also given Mullen a bit of insight as to what expect in the upcoming season with him looking forward to playing on some bigger grounds.
"He told me that it's similar to Sydney where I've played the majority of my football the last few years," he said.
"It's pretty much the same but a bit tougher because it's country footy and there's bigger grounds down in the Riverina League.
"I love that because I'm a bit of a runner myself and everyone who has spoken to me has told me that I would suit the league.
"So hopefully I do and hopefully I can perform."
After playing a variety of positions during his time with Sydney Uni, Mullen wasn't sure where he would slot into the Hoppers side but was hopeful of spending some time through the middle.
"I've had some brief chats with the coaching staff and hopefully I get some midfield minutes," he said.
"Jake also mentioned maybe pushing forward a bit as well as a pressure forward.
"But we will just sort of see where I can slot into and do my best damage, because I'm pretty versatile and played most positions on the ground.
"My fitness is my key strength as is my toughness on the inside and understanding how to read the contest.
"Hopefully I can get around the ball and then get down forward and kick a few snags."
