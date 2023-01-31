The Daily Advertiser

Coolamon's latest recruit Daragh Mullen says he is excited to experience country footy for a full season

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated February 1 2023 - 4:00pm, first published January 31 2023 - 11:00am
After playing the majority of his football in Sydney, Daragh Mullen is making the move to the Hoppers for the upcoming season. Picture supplied

Coolamon's latest recruit Daragh Mullen is excited ahead of the upcoming Riverina League season with the versatile speedster looking forward to getting stuck into country footy.

JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

