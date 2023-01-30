Police say officers prevented a "potential disaster" on the region's roads at the weekend after they stopped an alleged drink-driver travelling at high speed on a busy, wet highway.
Officers from Gundagai Highway Patrol detected a vehicle, allegedly being driven by a 27-year-old Queensland man, exceeding the signposted speed limit on the Hume Highway at Coolac on Sunday afternoon.
Police said heavy rain was falling in the area at the time and allege the man drove through heavy holiday traffic at 152km/h.
It's further alleged the man had been drinking alcohol as he drove towards Melbourne.
The man was placed under arrest after failing a roadside breath test and was taken to Gundagai police station.
Police said a breath analysis at the station returned a reading for a mid-range prescribed concentration of alcohol.
The Queenslander's visiting driver privilege was withdrawn and he was charged with driving with a mid-range PCA.
He was also issued a penalty notice for exceeding the speed limit by more than 30 kilometres per hour.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
