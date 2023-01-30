Motorists are being warned to brace for months of traffic disruptions along a major regional thoroughfare as works commence to upgrade a major Riverina thoroughfare.
A 1.6 kilometre stretch of the Hume Highway near Gundagai is undergoing major upgrades to improve safety and efficiency along the roadway.
The works will take place between Jessops Lagoon Road and the newly constructed crossovers near Mount Street from Monday until Friday April 7.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Traffic conditions will change as works progress with road users encouraged to download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or cal 132 701 for the latest traffic updates.
The project is the latest in a series of upgrades that has already seen the state government invest close to $15 million on 14 kilometres of the Hume south of Gundagai since 2018.
A further $6.5 million is expected to go towards the project.
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said the upgrades were critical to improve the safety and efficiency of the highway for locals, travellers and the freight industry.
"We're investing in important works to ensure road users are travelling safely, communities are better connected and supply chains remain open, especially during extreme weather events," Mr Farraway said.
"The state government is building the infrastructure that matters to communities in regional NSW to improve their daily lives."
Works will be carried out from 6am to 11pm on weekdays and from 8am to 5pm on Saturdays from Monday, weather permitting.
Some night work may be required outside these hours.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.