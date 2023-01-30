The Daily Advertiser

Six people injured after Hume Highway minivan crash

Tim Piccione
By Tim Piccione
Updated January 30 2023 - 5:32pm, first published 2:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A minivan crashed into a Hume Highway tree on Monday after a morning of heavy rainfall. Picture supplied

Six people have been transported to Wagga Base Hospital after a minivan crashed into a tree on the Hume Highway.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Piccione

Tim Piccione

Journalist

Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.