A beloved Riverina volunteer has been recognised for more than two decades of selfless community work with a "humbling" state government award nomination.
Coolamon local Angela McCann received a nomination for the NSW Community Hero of the Year Award on Monday for her work with veterans and their families.
The award is one of seven to be given on March 9 in Sydney for the NSW Women of the Year Awards.
Mrs McCann said the nomination and that "someone put pen to paper to do such a thing" came as a big surprise.
So much so she thought the official email from the premier's office was spam.
"That's probably the biggest achievement, to be recognised by someone in your community," Mrs McCann said.
"You don't volunteer for recognition, you do it because it's a job that needs doing."
One of four nominees for the community-focused award, Mrs McCann has held the secretary position at the Coolamon RSL Sub Branch since 2000.
When the RAAF veteran joined the branch, she was the first woman to do so in almost 30 years.
Since then, she has helped revitalise ANZAC Day in Coolamon, connect local schools with veteran commemorations and has supported and advocated for war widows through Legacy.
"In 2000, Coolamon had never had a dawn service before," Mrs McCann said.
"Why not? I asked the question."
Five people showed up to the 6am service in its first year.
By the 100-year commemoration of the WW1 armistice in 2018, the gathering brought in over 500 people.
"In our little community that is a huge number," Mrs McCann said.
With younger veterans moving to regional areas, Mrs McCann has had an active role in helping them resettle and connect with local community support services.
And through her efforts, Coolamon's long running annual art exhibition now includes a service veteran's prize, helping encourage the links between creative art and positive mental health.
Mrs McCann was previously recognised for her community work in the Riverina town in 2015 with a Medal of the Order of Australia.
An award also held by husband and Coolamon mayor David McCann.
"She does such a power of work for veterans and other people in the community and I'm just very proud," Cr McCann said.
The mayor and veteran said Coolamon was a volunteer-conscious town, with people like Angela always ready to help when needed.
"That's one of the strengths of our community," he said.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
