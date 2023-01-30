Australia fails to action anti-torture treaty

The ABC has reported: "The UN could put Australia on a human rights blacklist alongside South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo because we keep missing deadlines to implement an anti-torture treaty."
The Turnbull government ratified the UN's Optional Protocol to the Convention Against Torture (OPCAT) in 2017, but we still haven't created watchdogs to keep an eye on our prisons, youth justice facilities, police cells and mental health institutions. "And boy, have people suffered in the meantime", The Guardian Australia wrote.
Advocates have told Crikey that the "abuse in youth detention centres, the over-representation of First Nations people in the criminal justice system and deaths in custody, and the use of practices such as solitary confinement in prisons". Indeed, one advocate told the broadcaster we're talking about scrutiny of "the use of spit hoods and restraint devices, [and] restraint chairs".
So why are we dragging our feet? NSW, Victoria and Queensland are still bickering about the cost - they want federal funding, even though Tasmania, South Australia, Western Australia, the Northern Territory and the ACT have all steamed ahead in creating the bodies to monitor places of detention. Change the Record's Cheryl Axleby told the Human Rights Law Centre that at least 17 Indigenous people died in custody last year, and the Albanese government must force the states to take OPCAT obligations, and our deadlines, seriously.
It comes as the inquest into Indigenous man Bernard Hector's death in custody is unfolding in the Top End, the NT News reported. Dismally, fellow prisoners were the only ones to notice Hector's mental health red flags, the coroner heard.
Australia's human rights commissioner, Lorraine Finlay, said such a failure could affect the country's human rights credibility on the world stage. "We voluntarily entered into this treaty," she told The Guardian Australia. "We freely made promises around this treaty and if we're not going to live up to those promises, that sends a really bad signal to the rest of the world about not only Australia's approach to human rights, but Australia's role in terms of the rules-based international system."
A core part of the OPCAT requires each jurisdiction to establish independent bodies - called national preventive mechanisms - to act as watchdogs that inspect prisons and other places of detention, such as youth justice facilities, police cells and mental health institutions. These bodies monitor human rights issues and make recommendations. Spokespeople for the Victorian and Queensland governments said discussions with the Commonwealth were ongoing. A spokesperson for the NSW attorney general said the government had provided the commonwealth with anticipated funding requirements to set up the oversight body and was awaiting an outcome.
Tasmania, South Australia, Western Australia, the Northern Territory and the Australian Capital Territory have implemented interim or final measures to allow bodies to monitor conditions in places of detention. Finlay said regardless of funding issues, all governments had a "basic obligation" to prevent human rights abuses of people in detention.
Alice Edwards, the UN special rapporteur on torture, said watchdogs were not a "new phenomena".
"We know, from the long history in the fight against torture, that these bodies - that visit spontaneously or regularly and are able to speak to detainees, are able to taste the food, are able to look at the conditions of the cells - are all geared towards preventing torture and other ill-treatment," she said.
In October, the UN subcommittee on the prevention of torture abandoned its trip to Australia after the NSW government blocked officials from inspecting its prisons. Queensland also refused access to mental health facilities but has since passed legislation that will allow UN officials to conduct visits.
The delegation had planned to conduct surprise visits to state, territory and commonwealth prisons facilities during its tour.
Under the treaty states and territories must allow the committee to visit places of detention. The subcommittee will meet next month to discuss resuming the visits.
The treaty was signed by Australia after the Royal Commission Into Juvenile Detention in the Northern Territory, sparked by revelations of abuses at the Don Dale youth detention centre. NSW, Victoria and Queensland must stop bickering about the cost and sign up for this.
