Australia fails to action anti-torture treaty

So why are we dragging our feet? NSW, Victoria and Queensland are still bickering about the cost - they want federal funding, even though Tasmania, South Australia, Western Australia, the Northern Territory and the ACT have all steamed ahead in creating the bodies to monitor places of detention. Change the Record's Cheryl Axleby told the Human Rights Law Centre that at least 17 Indigenous people died in custody last year, and the Albanese government must force the states to take OPCAT obligations, and our deadlines, seriously.

