The Daily Advertiser
Home/Comment and opinion
Opinion

Australia fails to action anti-torture treaty

By Ray Goodlass
January 30 2023 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australia is failing its obligations when it comes to international anti-torture conventions. Picture by Shutterstock

The ABC has reported: "The UN could put Australia on a human rights blacklist alongside South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo because we keep missing deadlines to implement an anti-torture treaty."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.