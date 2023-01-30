The Daily Advertiser

Hundreds flocked to Collingullie for annual competition

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated January 30 2023 - 6:35pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Senior divison prize winner for the biggest cod, Holbrook's Ben Geppert with his 15-year-old cousin Nick Woods from The Rock. Picture by Les Smith

The Collingullie Fishing Comp saw hundreds of eager fishers flock to town at the weekend to try their hand at catching themselves one of the epic prizes up for grabs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.