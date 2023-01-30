The Collingullie Fishing Comp saw hundreds of eager fishers flock to town at the weekend to try their hand at catching themselves one of the epic prizes up for grabs.
The Black Dog Institute, a major sponsor of the event this year, kicked off the day with a memorial ride to coincide with the fishing on Saturday morning in honour of The Rock's Ned Campton.
Some of the competitors to take out big prizes included Holbrook's Ben Geppert who won the senior division prize for catching the biggest cod.
Wagga's Logan Robbins also took out the junior prize for catching the biggest yellowbelly.
Fishing commenced on Saturday morning, with rods down at 11am on Sunday followed by a presentation on Sunday afternoon at the Collingullie Pub to hand out prizes which included the major prize, a Stacer 349 Territory Striker.
Organisers recorded 300 fishermen and women over the two days of fishing.
Collingullie Fishing Comp organiser Carmel Hutchinson said the increased interest around the event this year was likely due to last year's competitors sharing their good experience with friends.
Mrs Hutchinson said the number of adult competitors was capped at 250, with children left unlimited, in a bid to centre the event more around families.
Despite a downpour on Sunday, the event was a huge success, drawing in great support for the Collingullie Pub all weekend long.
Money raised through the event will be distributed between three beneficiaries, the Kidney Kar Rally, Beyond Blue and the Collingullie Memorial Hall.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
