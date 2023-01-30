The Daily Advertiser

Wagga Christian College welcomes new and returning students for 2023

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated January 30 2023 - 6:50pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga Christian College kindergarten teacher Dawn Poulous is excited to welcome 17 new students to her classroom this year. Picture by Taylor Dodge

School has kicked off for 2023 and students, new and returning, are full of excitement and nerves.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.