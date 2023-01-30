School has kicked off for 2023 and students, new and returning, are full of excitement and nerves.
Wagga Christian College year four student Amos McLane said although he is a little nervous, he is super excited to see his friends again.
"Year four is a little bit different to year three," he said.
"We don't have to do NAPLAN and we get to do buddies this year."
Amos said while there's pros and cons to doing buddies, which will see year four students mentoring kindergarten students, he is ultimately excited for it.
"I like little kids," he said.
"I have a sibling one year under me and a sibling three years above me."
Wagga Christian College welcomed more than 30 new kindergarten students on Monday, with teachers eager to get them settled in.
Wagga Christian College kindergarten teacher Dawn Poulous said there is always a nervousness and excitement around the first day of school for everyone.
"I have 17 students in my class this year and a lot of them are actually coming from the preschool so they've already been up here which makes it a little easier," she said.
"Seventeen is good, last year I had just over 20 students and we find that sometimes we add on throughout the year but it's a good starting point for us.
"We try to do as much hands on learning as we can.
"They do a lot of free play so they get to know each other, but we certainly do get straight into it.
"They're always very keen to get straight into it, so a lot of songs, a lot of nursery rhymes, those sorts of things."
Wagga Christian College principal Phillip Wilson said he is excited by the promise of a new year.
"It is with great joy that we welcome families back to the College for the start of a new year and all the promise that it brings," he said.
"[We're] looking forward to continuing to work closely with families and renew connections across our local community.
"Our community is particularly excited about welcoming Wagga to the College Fete planned for later in the year."
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
