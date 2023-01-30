The Daily Advertiser

Coolamon assistant coach Allister Clarke is enjoying the extra responsibility of being an assistant coach at the Hoppers with him very impressed with the first few weeks of pre-season

Updated January 30 2023 - 4:25pm, first published 12:00pm
Hoppers assistant coach Allister Clarke says it has been a positive start to their pre-season campaign. Picture from Coolamon Hoppers

After a breakout first season at Coolamon last season, Allister Clarke is enjoying the added responsibility of being an assistant coach under Jake Barrett.

