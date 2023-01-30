After a breakout first season at Coolamon last season, Allister Clarke is enjoying the added responsibility of being an assistant coach under Jake Barrett.
Clarke and Marshal Macauley were named as Barrett's assistants for the upcoming Riverina League season with the midfielder enjoying the role so far.
"It's been really good," Clarke said.
"I think Jake has really come into his own and has been enjoying having that bit more responsibility as head coach and he's doing a really good job.
"I think we did three sessions before Christmas and it's easier for me to run those and Marshal and I will probably have a bit more to do on the Saturday sessions."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Clarke said it has been a great start to their pre-season campaign with the senior men's squad also training on the same night as the women's team and the two top grades of netball.
"We have had a couple of sessions now and everyone has been really into it and responded really well with what we've been up to," he said.
"The other day we had a cross training session and we had our men's football group, our AFL women's side and the A and A Reserve netball squad there, so 90 people doing this warm up together.
"It was pretty cool to be involved in stuff like that this early in the pre-season, it's been fun."
Clarke has also been very impressed with the amount of numbers at their sessions so far, with him saying it was a credit to the club.
"Obviously it comes down to the things that the club has built culturally over the last few years," he said.
"It helps when we are doing the three squads together at least for the start of the sessions then we do breakup a little bit.
"I'd say we probably have at least 40 each session and we have guys that are still away and different things.
"It just makes training so much easier and it's been really good numbers wise which is great to see."
The Hoppers have been one of the more active teams on the recruitment front welcoming Max Hillier and Chase Grintell back to Kindra Park for the upcoming season while also adding Tim Oosterhoff, Charlie McCormack and Daragh Mullen to the side.
Clarke is pretty happy with how the side is shaping up with him predicting they will also have great depth in the reserve grade side as well.
"We had a bit of a catch up not long ago and had a good look and tried to figure some things out," he said.
"I think we are going to have some selection headaches which is a good thing.
"We have just got a really good squad and I think after last year both us and the reserve grade guys walked away thinking if things had gone the other way we could've won it last year.
"So we know we are there and across both sides we are pretty hungry.
"To see the group that we might be able to put up there and the guys that might have some time playing in the reserves as well, we think we are going to be pretty strong."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.