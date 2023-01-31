A February full of surprises and fun with Wagga School of Arts Variety Fare Advertising Feature

The actors performing in Variety Fare. Picture Damian Triulcio

Wagga School of Arts have established the popular February Fun Days slot on an annual basis as part of their programme over the past seven years.

The 2023 offering is Variety Fare. Like a box of chocolates, Variety Fare offers you a selection of delectable, soft, hard and mystery centres, carefully wrapped for your enjoyment.

Aladdin will be the opening performance in the season of Variety Fare on Sunday February 5 at 3pm.



Aladdin is only being performed on Sunday February 5 as a special one-off show from the Children's Theatre Workshop, directed by Louise Blackett. Children's Theatre Workshop is celebrating its 50-year anniversary in 2023.

It is a family Sunday fun day, with an attractive price of $25 for a family of three or four.

The play season commences on February 12 continuing the Variety theme.

The 10-minute plays featured in the programme:



Sense of Direction, directed by Margaret Bannister, written by Seth Freeman

Having the Prawn directed by Ashley Veigel, written by Katrina Samaras

Bentley Bye Byes, directed by Felix Hadler, written by Margaret Fitzgerald



Life Death and Footy directed by Julian Smith, written by Bart Meehan



The Frangelico Theory, directed by Fay Walters, written by Adam Walters.

Next out of the box are two monologues. Fairies Directed by Margaret Bannister, written by Adam Szudrich. No Day Off written by Pete Maliki, directed by Fay Walters.

The actors performing will showcase some new faces and some well-known faces.

Treading the boards are - Michael Hargreaves, Tabin Brooks, Siobhan Scott - Neilson, Antonella Salvestro, Michele Hemmings, Tony Trench, Patrick Kenny, Craig Dixon, Jo - Anne Strader, Balin Willis, Blayke Thomas, Felix Hadler, Derek Rowe and Rebecca Huxtable.

Craig Dixon, well known for his many acting roles, has stepped into a new pair of shoes.... those of the director.



Craig is directing for the first time, and has selected a very poignant, compelling one act play called Garbage by Australian writer Helen Wyngard.

Garbage sees three homeless drifters of various ages, telling their stories, sharing their hopes.



As their stories unfold we see both poignancy and the odd comic moment come to life. The cast includes Viv Harling, Harry Nixon, and Kristil - Rae Mobbs.

This one-act play is the opening show on the programme for the Sundays commencing February 12 and continuing to February 19 and February 26 at 3pm.



Alongside Craig wearing a directors' hat are up and coming young directors Ashley Veigel and Felix Hadler.



To complete the mix of directors we have the experience of Julian Smith, Margaret Bannister and Fay Walters.



A February full of surprises and fun sums up the Variety Fare February Fun Days programme.