Coolamon has continued it's fantastic off-season with the announcement that former Sydney University player Daragh Mullen is joining the Hoppers.
Mullen has spent the past eight seasons with Sydney Uni with him playing 18 premier league games in the past four years.
Some of those games were with current Hoppers assistant coach Allister Clarke, who was excited to be welcoming a close mate to Kindra Park.
"I'm excited to have him down here," Clarke said.
"He's been a good mate of mine and I've played a fair bit of footy with him, so I'm excited personally.
"But I'm also excited for him, it's going to be a good chance for him to play a good level of footy and be playing consistent first grade.
"Also to just play for a good club in a good league that actually has that sort of atmosphere that we completely miss in Sydney footy.
"I'm excited for us and for him, I think he will really enjoy it."
After just finishing his apprenticeship in Sydney, Clarke said that Mullen was open to a move while he was still young and able to play footy.
"He was keen to play something else and he came down and played a game at Finley when I went back there a couple of years ago," he said.
"So he had that bit of a taste of country footy and we had a really good day with Finley.
"I think he was keen to have a crack at that and enjoy the community feel of playing country footy."
After playing in a multitude of positions while in Sydney, Clarke said he wasn't 100 per cent sure where Mullen would fit into the Hoppers side, however said his versatility would be beneficial for Coolamon this season.
"At Sydney we just had teams where you played in a lot of different positions," he said.
"I think he will spend the majority of his time through the midfield, but he's a pretty versatile player.
"He's had times where he has played as a defensive back flank or a defensive forward flank where you are providing that pressure and support to the midfield.
"But then he's also been an attacking forward or attacking back flank."
