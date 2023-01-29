The Daily Advertiser

Coolamon has announced the signing of former Sydney University player Daragh Mullen who is joining the Hoppers for the upcoming Riverina League season

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated January 29 2023 - 9:08pm, first published 7:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daragh Mullen is the latest recruit to join the Hoppers for 2023 with him linking back up with former Sydney Uni teammate Allister Clarke. Picture from Coolamon Hoppers

Coolamon has continued it's fantastic off-season with the announcement that former Sydney University player Daragh Mullen is joining the Hoppers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.