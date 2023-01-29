Kooringal Colts hit back in a big way

Kooringal Colts responded to three losses to start the new year with a big win over Lake Albert.
Captain Hamish Starr thought his side struggled to make the most of some opportunities after a good start to the season.
However they dominated the Bulls, who they had reeling at 8-67.
A 48-run partnership between Jason Wells (31 not out) and Lewis Pulver (19) gave Lake Albert something to defend at Robertson Oval on Saturday, but the Colts batsmen made light work of the 117 needed for victory.
Starr was impressed with the seven-wicket win.
"It's definitely been a learning curve over the last couple of weeks but to get a win over Lake Albert, and do it pretty comfortably, it was real good," Starr said.
"Just to get back to winning form, we showed ourselves we can win games of cricket."
Keenan Hanigan did most of the damage for Kooringal as he snared 5-26 off his eight overs.
Starr thought it was his best display of the season.
"The pitch really suited him as it was turning and bouncing and he's a very crafty off-spinner," he said.
"He's probably not known as a big turner of the ball, more of a deceptive bowler, but they were turning miles."
While all four of Kooringal's top order got off to good starts, Starr was pleased to see Andrew Dutton hit the winning runs in his 150th first grade match for the club in the 25th over.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
