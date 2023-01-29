Bold move pays off for Osmond in Junee Pacers Cup

A decision to put herself out there has helped Taylah Osmond win the Junee Pacers Cup.
With Bathurst trainer Nathan Turnbull nominating Camanchi Warrior with a five-point concession driver needed to get him into the field, the Canberra driver soon inquired about the vacant role.
Turnbull was impressed with her efforts to both pick up and then deliver with the drive.
"I had planned to use Taylah and then she actually reached out and wrote a message," Turnbull said.
"That was gutsy of her and she got the job done."
After picking up the drive, Osmond still had plenty of work to do on Saturday night.
READ MORE
However after making a mid-race move to race without cover, Camanchi Warrior ($6) was able to dictate terms despite racing without cover.
He then out-toughed $3.10 favourite Punt Away up the home straight to score by 2.7 metres.
It was among the biggest wins of the 18-year-old's career.
"It was very exciting," Osmond said.
"It was good to get the drive from Nathan and to end up coming out to win it was very exciting.
"They did tell me he was tough, and I've watched a few of his replays, but he definitely toughed it out."
After setting the track record at Junee last year, Camanchi Warrior went close to that mark again.
He clocked a mile rate of 1:57.4 on Saturday, with the 2170-metre record at 1:57.0.
Turnbull is thrilled with how he has been performing with the win his fourth from his last eight starts to go with another two seconds.
"He came here last year and got the track record so he zooms around these little tracks as well as the big ones," he said.
"We're aiming at country cups with him.
"I said to her 'don't be afraid to go as he's not a real sit-sprinter and unless they were absolutely flying to make a move at the bell' but as it was she made a move at the right time and he was tough enough to out plug them.
"It was great."
It adds to the great run for the Bathurst horseman who trained the first three winners at Junee on Tuesday before two more, including the cup, on Saturday night.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.