The Daily Advertiser
Home/Comment and opinion
Have Your Say

Letters to the editor, The Daily Advertiser, January 31

January 31 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Letters: The real story of the Edmonson Street bridge collapse?

STORY OF THE BRIDGE COLLAPSE

Craig Couzens says ("Edmondson Street bridge raising an accident waiting to happen", Letters, January 28) that we'll "probably never get the true story" of why the eastern walkway of the bridge collapsed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.