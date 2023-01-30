Letters: The real story of the Edmonson Street bridge collapse?

It is important for women to know that early menopause, inflammatory conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis and lupus, and complications during pregnancy - such as pre-eclampsia, hypertension, and gestational diabetes - are all important risk factors for women. So, if you are a woman over 45* please have a heart health check with your GP and discuss your obstetric history with them if you have had children. This enables proactive prevention to be taken to reduce risk. (*Over 35 for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples).