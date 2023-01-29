It was a good night for two local trainers at the Wagga Greyhound Club with Wagga's Shannon Ellis and Temora's Daryl Breust both picking up two wins.
Aston Burton ($16) picked up his second straight win for Breust over 525m while he also had Psycho Fantasy ($4.60) cross the line first also over 525m.
Ellis meanwhile had Solid Tank ($1.45) pick up his second straight win beating home the Terry Roberts-trained Princess Keevara with the Wagga trainer very impressed with his performance.
"He is just starting to put it all together," Ellis said.
"He's a pretty highly strung dog, so I've just changed a couple of things to try and keep him as calm as possible and he's just starting to nail the starts now."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
While only having nine career starts to his name, Ellis was pleased with how Solid Tank ran on Friday with him being unchallenged after jumping from box three.
"He came out running," he said.
"His first few races he was misjudging the starts, so I changed a couple of things around at home.
"I gave him a bit of box work to help him and he missed it a bit last week, but still ended up punching through.
"He nailed the start this week, led throughout and that was it."
No Invite ($2.25) also posted his first win of the new year, with Ellis believing that he is starting to rediscover his confidence after having a fall in his first ever start.
"He went really well," he said.
"He fell in his first start, but he has always shown me that there's a bit of promise about him.
"It's just a confidence thing with him and he finally put it all together on Friday night."
Westside Candy ($2.70) also picked up her fifth straight win for Temora trainer Greg McKinnon with her beating home the Phillip Reid-trained Swish Chick and Steven Kemp-trained Zipping Glamour.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.