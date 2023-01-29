The Daily Advertiser

Wagga's Shannon Ellis and Temora's Daryl Breust both picked up two wins on Friday night in Wagga

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
January 29 2023 - 7:30pm
Aston Macallan took out his second win in three starts on Friday night for Wagga trainer Ben Talbot. Picture from Wagga Greyhound Club

It was a good night for two local trainers at the Wagga Greyhound Club with Wagga's Shannon Ellis and Temora's Daryl Breust both picking up two wins.

