Wagga City defends small total for win

Wagga City hit back from a loss to South Wagga in the mid-week Twenty20 final to extend their unbeaten start to the one-day season.
While the Cats didn't post a big score at McPherson Oval on Saturday, their 164 was more than enough to get the better of the Blues.
Both teams were missing a number of key players, but runs on the board proved to be crucial.
Cats captain-coach Josh Thompson was impressed with how the team responded to a slow start to take a 32-run victory.
"It was a good performance," Thompson said.
"We were definitely underdone with 160, they bowled pretty well early, got rid of a few of our good players and no one could go on with their start besides Jono (Nicoll) so to limp to 160 was disappointing but we took confidence out of the last one-day game where we bowled them out for 140.
"We thought there was a chance we could do it."
Wagga City were in early trouble before a classy innings from Jon Nicoll turned things around.
The seven-time Brian Lawrence Medal winner made an unbeaten 83 from 107 balls to ensure his side reached a defendable total.
Thompson was impressed with the display.
"He was fantastic and it was probably the Jono we saw three or four years ago," he said.
"He was smashing cut shots and hitting balls through wide mid-on as clean as he ever hit them.
"He took the game on, batted at a pretty good clip too and wasn't afraid to go after the bowlers.
"It is pretty exciting for us going forward if he is going to bat like that and continue his good form for the rest of the season."
Wagga City then struck early with the ball to remove Alex Smeeth and Joel Robinson before the first drinks break.
Luke Gerhard (39) and Nathan Cooke (24) offered good resistance but when Thompson removed them both the long Blues tail struggled with the rest of the chase.
Thompson finished with 4-23 and was pleased to contribute after a good opening spell from Louis Grigg and Luke Naumann.
"Louis took two wickets and Lukey got a wicket as well in that opening spell so to have them three down at drinks was pleasing but we knew there was still a lot of work to do," he said.
"We had to knuckle down with spin through the middle orders and try to not let them get away too much.
"Fortunately I kept myself in the contest and it was good to get the four wickets to get the boys home and get a win."
The win now gives Wagga City a good buffer at the top of the ladder.
With Wagga RSL tying with winless St Michaels, they are now six points clear of the Cats ahead of their clash on Saturday.
"A win is a win and no matter how ugly or pretty they are we will take the wins," Thompson said.
Meanwhile the loss ends South Wagga's winning start to the new year.
They remain in fourth spot, one win clear of Lake Albert, but now two wins behind Kooringal Colts, who they take on this weekend.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
