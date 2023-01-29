The North East Region 6's junior cricket grand finals have been washed out due to consistent rain in Albury.
Wagga's under 16's and under 12's side were due to play off in their respective grand finals being held at Alexandra Park however inclement weather meant that both games had to be abandoned.
The under 12's were going up against Cricket Albury Wodonga (CAW ) Country Thunder and had looked in a strong position.
Winning the toss and batting first they were able to reach a total of 4-65 off their opening 20 overs due to some impressing batting from Baxter Jaeger (15) and Harrison Ockerby (15no).
In reply, CAW Country Thunder finished their opening 20 overs at 2-58 thanks to some impressive bowling from Ockerby (2-9).
Unfortunately rain then halted play before Wagga could return to the field, with the game being abandoned shortly after with CAW Country Thunder taking home the trophy after heading into the grand final undefeated.
Meanwhile, the under 16's side were going up against CAW Country with their match being abandoned in the 35th over with them also heading home without the trophy.
While the result is disappointing for the two sides, they are set to be back in action next weekend with the under 12's resuming their Derek Rogers Cup campaign while the under 16's will start their Warren Smith Cup campaign against Young on Sunday.
